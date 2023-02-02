Teenager shot in Germantown, Maryland

The shooting happened in the 13300 block of Demetrias Way.

GERMANTOWN, Md. — A 16-year-old boy was shot in Germantown, Maryland Thursday afternoon, the Montgomery County Department of Police said.

The shooting happened in the 13300 block of Demetrias Way.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said that the teen was being transported to an area hospital for treatment.

There was no word on the boy's condition.

There was no information released on a suspect description, but a suspect was not in custody, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

