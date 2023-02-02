Man walks into police station, tells officers they will find his wife's dead body at their home

He reportedly asked to speak with homicide detectives and then confessed that his wife's body would be found at their home on Lanier Drive, according to police.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man is facing murder charges after he walked into a Rockville City Police station and told detectives that they would find his wife's dead body at their home in Silver Spring.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police's Major Crimes Division, 29-year-old Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr. walked into the police station just before 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

He reportedly asked to speak with homicide detectives and then confessed that his wife's body would be found at their home on Lanier Drive.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the body of 28-year-old Taresha Pendarvis. The body showed signs of trauma and Pendarvis was pronounced dead at the home.

There is no word on how Pendarvis died at this time.

Hinnant Jr. was interviewed by detectives and later charged with first-degree murder. He is currently being held without bond.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call MCPD at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.