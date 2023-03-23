Police investigate double shooting in Southeast DC

Around 8:40 p.m., a call came in about a shooting in the 4600 block of Benning Road, Southeast.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Southeast D.C. on Thursday night.

One gunshot victim was located who was conscious and breathing, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Another victim walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound, and police said they were involved in the Benning Road shooting.

Both victims are men.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting, and they have not released any suspect information.

No other information was immediately available.

