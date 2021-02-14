x
Fairfax County police make arrest in fatal shooting of 20-year-old man

Police say Samuel Onyeuka, 20, was found shot near his home in Reston, Va.

RESTON, Va. — A suspect in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man, the first homicide of the year in Fairfax County, has been arrested, the Fairfax County Police Department said Sunday.

A suspect has been arrested in the killing of 20-year-old Samuel Onyeuka, police said.

Onyeuka was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body Wednesday afternoon near his home in Reston. He was pronounced dead at the scene.  

The shooting happened outside a townhome community in the 2300 block of Branleigh Park Court, police said. Detectives believe the shooting did not appear to be a "random act of violence." 

Police said the suspect was seen leaving the area in a silver car, possibly a Nissan Rogue.

This story is developing. We will continue to update this story with additional information when available.

