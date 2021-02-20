Police: 2 people dead, 1 in unknown condition after triple shooting in Seat Pleasant

One person has been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries, police say. Their condition is unknown at this time.

SEAT PLEASANT, Md. — Two people are dead and another person is at a nearby hospital after a triple shooting in Seat Pleasant on Friday evening, police said.

Prince George's County Police tells WUSA9 that the shooting occurred at around 8:47 p.m. on E Capitol St. at Yacht Place. Police were called to the scene for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, authorities found three people shot.

One person has been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Prince George's County Police have not yet released any additional information regarding the victims' names, ages or gender.

Over in the District, one man is dead and another is injured after D.C. police officers shot an armed suspect while responding to a scene in Northeast D.C. Friday evening.

According to authorities, the shootings took place in the 5900 block of Chillum Road, NE at around 6:13 p.m. Friday evening.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee told WUSA9 at a news conference near the crime scene that when officers arrived at the location, they found a man who had already been shot lying on the ground.

The suspect who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries, Contee said.

The other man officers found shot at the scene was pronounced dead. At this time, Contee said they are unsure about the connection between the two men and the shootings.

Contee told WUSA9 that the officer who shot the suspect will be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by D.C. Police.