MPD: Officers shoot, injure armed suspect after finding man dead in Northeast DC

Acting D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee says the officer who shot the suspect will be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

WASHINGTON — A man is dead and another is injured after D.C. police officers shot an armed suspect while responding to a scene in Northeast D.C. Friday evening, police said.

According to authorities, the shootings took place in the 5900 block of Chillum Road, NE at around 6:13 p.m. Friday evening.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee told WUSA9 at a news conference near the crime scene that when officers arrived at the location, they found a man who had already been shot lying on the ground.

Contee said that officers noticed another man who was "carrying a long gun." Contee stated that additional officers responded to the scene and further engaged with the man in possession of the gun.

When the responding officers asked the man to put down the weapon, police said he refused. Contee said that's when an officer fired at least one shot at the man. Police said it is unknown at this time if the suspect fired shots at the officers.

The suspect who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries, Contee said.

The other man officers found shot at the scene was pronounced dead. At this time, Contee said they are unsure about the connection between the two men and the shootings.

Contee told WUSA9 that the officer who shot the suspect will be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by D.C. Police.

