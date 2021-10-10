Alleged overnight car break-in leads to officer-involved shooting in NW DC

The individual has non-life-threatening injuries after getting shot in the lower body by the officer, according to police.

WASHINGTON — Police are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened just after 2 a.m. in Northwest D.C.

Police said that they received several calls in the early morning that an individual was breaking into cars at the 800 block of S Street. When an officer arrived on the scene, the individual was found inside of a car, at which point the officer gave commands for the person to show his hands and exit the vehicle, according to MPD Assistant Chief Andre Wright in a video posted to the department’s Twitter account. The officer then spotted a firearm in the individual’s hand, Wright continued, who concluded that the officer then discharged his gun at the individual, shooting him in the lower body.

The individual was immediately given aid, Wright said, and was shortly transported to a nearby hospital. He has non-life-threatening injuries, according to the video statement.

Police have not yet confirmed any identifying information about the individual shot or the officer, including genders, ages, or names.

Wright said the department is now in its preliminary stages of investigating and that body-worn camera footage still must be reviewed and witnesses interviewed. He asks that anyone with any relevant information call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 in order to help MPD investigate.

