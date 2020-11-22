7 people shot in less than two hours across the greater DC metro area

Between DC and Prince George's County, seven people were shot Saturday night.

WASHINGTON — Seven people were shot in the greater DC metro area, in the District and Prince George's County, within a two-hour span, according to information provided by multiple police departments

In all, there were five shootings roughly between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The Metropolitan Police Department nor the Prince Goerge's County Police Department have said anything about these shootings being deadly.

The locations of the shootings are:

5200 block Marlboro Pike off Lee Jay Drive in District Heights, Prince George's County

6701 Walker Mill Road in Capitol Heights, Prince George's County

1800 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast DC

4200 block of Benning Road, Northeast DC

1430 L Sreet, Southeast DC

The three shootings in DC only had one victim each, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. One of the three shootings happened in Southeast, while the other two were in Northeast.

Prince George's County Police confirmed the two shootings with multiple victims happened in its jurisdiction.

WUSA9 is working to get more information on all the shooting that happened Saturday evening.