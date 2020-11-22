7 people shot in less than two hours across the greater DC metro area

WASHINGTON — Seven people were shot in the greater DC metro area, in the District and Prince George's County, within a two-hour span, according to information provided by multiple police departments
In all, there were five shootings roughly between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
The Metropolitan Police Department nor the Prince Goerge's County Police Department have said anything about these shootings being deadly.
The locations of the shootings are:
- 5200 block Marlboro Pike off Lee Jay Drive in District Heights, Prince George's County
- 6701 Walker Mill Road in Capitol Heights, Prince George's County
- 1800 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast DC
- 4200 block of Benning Road, Northeast DC
- 1430 L Sreet, Southeast DC
The three shootings in DC only had one victim each, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. One of the three shootings happened in Southeast, while the other two were in Northeast.
Prince George's County Police confirmed the two shootings with multiple victims happened in its jurisdiction.
WUSA9 is working to get more information on all the shooting that happened Saturday evening.
It is not known at this time if any of the shootings are connected.