DC police investigating 'suspected hate crime' in Dupont Circle tea shop; suspect yelled 'COVID-19' and 'Chinese'

The incident occurred at Valley Brook Tea Tuesday. NOTE: Video contains graphic content.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department says it is investigating an assault that its deeming a "suspected hate crime" in a Dupont Circle tea shop Tuesday.

Yunhun Zhang, of Valley Brook Tea, said the incident occurred around 9:42 a.m. Surveillance video from the store shows a man enter the tea shop yelling “COVID-19” and “Chinese”.

In the video, which is posted at the top of this story, Zhang can be heard asking the man to leave the business.

“Go away right now,” said Zhang.

But the man ignores Zhang's request before he sprays pepper spray in Zhang's direction.

Zhang said the spray got on his face, arms, and clothes. He added he was choking when he called 911. He called the incident a hate crime.

“The burning has not stopped after hours,” Zhang tweeted.

It seems we're the only business that keeps getting harassed and attacked in this neiborghood. We cannot stay in business if this happens on a weekly/monthly basis. Please help us identify this individual. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/k3F3cavxok — Valley Brook Tea (@valleybrooktea) November 10, 2020

The Valley Brook Tea employee told WUSA9 over the phone this is the second time he has been attacked in recent months.

He said the store’s neighbors in Dupont Circle have been supportive. However, he said it has become tiresome to deal with such incidents.

“It seems we're the only business that keeps getting harassed and attacked in this neighborhood,” Zhang tweeted. “We cannot stay in business if this happens on a weekly/monthly basis. Please help us identify this individual.”

MPD says it has not arrested a person in connection to the case.

The Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council says between March 19 and August 5, Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition aimed at addressing anti-Asian American discrimination during the pandemic, has received more than 2,500 incidents of discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.