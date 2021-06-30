2 dead after 3 shootings in 4 hours in DC

Investigators are still working to find suspects in all three of these cases.

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating multiple shootings in D.C. Two of those shootings were deadly, and are being investigated by homicide detectives.

The first shooting was reported at 9:11 p.m. in the 1400 block of R Street Northwest. Responding officers found a man shot, and not conscious or breathing. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives with MPD's violent crimes branch are investigating. Details about what led to the shooting are not known at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

A second homicide was reported just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The report of a shooting came in at around 12:43 a.m. in the 6000 block of East Street, Northeast. Responding officers found a man unresponsive and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate this shooting. Detectives have not established a motive for the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Just about 30 minutes later, the sound of gunshots were reported in the 600 block of Atlantic Street Southeast. That report came in around 1:35 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators from MPD's 7th District report the victim showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder about an hour after that first report. The wound was not thought to be life threatening.

Officers are still investigating this shooting and say shell casings were recovered from the scene. Additional details about this shooting were not known.