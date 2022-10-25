19-year-old dies a day after shooting in Charles Co.

Initial investigation reveals the victim was sitting in a car on Albemarle Place in Waldorf when it was shot at several times, ultimately striking the victim.

WALDORF, Md. — Editor's Note: The above video was published on October 25, 2022. It details the latest on D.C. shootings.

Detectives are investigating after a 19-year-old man was pronounced dead following a shooting in Charles County on Sunday.

On Oct. 23, around 2:17 p.m., the Prince George's County Police Department received a report of a shooting. Police spoke with the caller, who was in the car with the victim, and decided the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Further investigation revealed the shooting took place in the 2700 block of Albemarle Place in Waldorf, Maryland.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office was then contacted and detectives with the agency responded to investigate.

Detectives said the initial investigation revealed that the victim was sitting in a car on Albemarle Place when it was shot at several times, ultimately striking the victim.

The victim, 19-year-old Aden Christopher Garcia was treated at the hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries on Oct. 24.

Police do not believe the shooting was random and detectives are actively pursuing leads.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Detective A. Worley at 301-609-6518 or WorleyA@ccso.us. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous should contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

