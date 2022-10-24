x
Young boy among 3 shot in Northwest DC

The three victims are only described as two men and one "young boy." The exact ages of the victims have not been released at this time.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after three people, including a young child, were shot in Northwest D.C. Monday night.

According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. near 1st Street and Missouri Avenue.

The three victims are only described as two men and one "young boy." The exact ages of the victims have not been released at this time. Investigators say the two men were taken to an area hospital conscious and breathing. There is no word on the child's condition at this time.  

No available suspect information has been released. 

While investigators look into the incident, several roadways have been closed in both directions: 

  • Missouri Ave NW btw Kansas Ave & New Hampshire Ave, NW 
  • 1st St NW btw Kennedy St & Ingraham St NW 
  • 2nd St NW btw Kennedy St & Jefferson St NW  

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available. 

