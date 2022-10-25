Fairfax County police investigate shooting near shopping center that left 1 injured

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — One person was shot near a shopping center located in Fairfax County Monday afternoon.
Fairfax County Police responded to a shooting on the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike just before 5:20 p.m.
At the scene, officers found a victim who had been shot to the lower body, officials said. The victim was sent to the hospital with injuries that were considered non-life-threatening.
Fairfax County police asked the community to avoid the area as they continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Police added the shooting was an isolated incident and not a threat to the community.
They have not released any information about a suspect or suspects in this shooting. No arrests have been made.
Read Next
This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.