Fairfax County police investigate shooting near shopping center that left 1 injured

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — One person was shot near a shopping center located in Fairfax County Monday afternoon.

Fairfax County Police responded to a shooting on the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike just before 5:20 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a victim who had been shot to the lower body, officials said. The victim was sent to the hospital with injuries that were considered non-life-threatening.

Fairfax County police asked the community to avoid the area as they continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Police added the shooting was an isolated incident and not a threat to the community.

They have not released any information about a suspect or suspects in this shooting. No arrests have been made.

