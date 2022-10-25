Police search for third man wanted in DC triple shooting

Among those shot was a 4-year-old boy.

WASHINGTON — Two people are in custody and police are searching for a third suspect in a triple shooting that injured a 4-year-old boy in Northwest D.C.

According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Kennedy St. NW.

When officers arrived they learned two men had been shot. While investigating, police learned a 4-year-old boy had also been shot and taken to the hospital. He is expected to be OK. The two men were found near a car and were taken to an area hospital for help. Both of those men were taken into custody following their release from the hospital.

Police believe several people were shooting at each other, but additional details about the circumstances of the shooting have not yet been released.

Police are still searching for another suspect. A photo of the suspect is below:

Anyone who may know who the man is should contact MPD at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

In a press conference Monday night, MPD Chief Robert Contee III spoke passionately about the issue of gun violence in the District.