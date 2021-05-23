18-year-old shot dead on four-wheeler in La Plata

Jazmiah Zyri Nelson was riding around the Maryland townhome neighborhood with friends when someone fired a gun in their direction, police said.

LA PLATA, Md. — An 18-year-old was killed Saturday night in a La Plata, Maryland shooting, officers said.

Jazmiah Zyri Nelson was riding on a four-wheeler around a townhome neighborhood with friends at 11:36 p.m. when someone fired a gun in their direction. Nelson was shot in the upper body and flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma where she was pronounced dead several hours later. A second female was grazed by a bullet; she was treated for her injury and released. Detectives are pursuing leads; this does not appear to be a random shooting.

The investigation is currently ongoing. At this time, no additional details can be released. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Feldman at 301-609-6474. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for the arrest and indictment of the suspect in this case.

The tragic occurrence comes just days after another: when a mother and son were shot in a dispute over a scooter in Northwest, D.C.

26-year-old Anthony Bedney is the suspect wanted in the shooting in the 1500 block of 10th Street, Northwest on May 18.

DC Police Chief Robert Contee told WUSA9 on Tuesday that the shooting happened after there was some type of argument over the rental scooter. The suspect produced a handgun and fired at people in the group.

Contee called the shooting unacceptable. “He should be ashamed of what he did to the family,” said Contee in his statements. “He has to be held accountable for his actions.”