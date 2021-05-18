x
Police: Woman and juvenile shot in Northwest DC

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 1500 block of 10th Street, Northwest.
WASHINGTON — A double shooting in Northwest D.C. has left a woman and juvenile male injured, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (D.C. Police).

The shooting happened around 7 p.mn. in the 1500 block of 10th Street, Northwest. 

The age of the juvenile and the woman are not known at this time. 

Police did say that a man fled the scene on a bike and that there are officers looking to learn more about this person.

D.C. Police is still on the scene of the shooting.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

