DC Police: Suspect identified of shooting mother, son in Northwest scooter dispute

WASHINGTON — DC Police have released a photo along with the name of a man suspected of shooting a mother and son after a dispute over a scooter in Northwest earlier this week.

Anthony Bedney, 26, is the suspect wanted in the shooting in the 1500 block of 10th Street, Northwest on May 18 at around 7 p.m.

DC Police Chief Robert Contee told WUSA9 on Tuesday that the shooting happened after there was some type of argument over a rental scooter. The suspect produced a handgun and fired at people, in the group. Another sibling escaped unharmed, police said.

Contee called the shooting unacceptable.

“He should be ashamed of what he did to the family,” said Contee in his statements. “He has to be held accountable for his actions.”

Police said that Bedney fled the scene on a bike and that there are officers looking to learn more about him.

“We are devastated, this family is devastated ….over nothing,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. “There are several cases where children were in harm’s way. In this case, these children were near their home with their parents. There is no excuse.”

"On Tuesday night while playing with our children in front of our house, a man stopped and threatened our family, then intentionally shot at us, hitting my wife, Katie, and our five-year-old son. Thanks to the quick work of first responders, they were taken to the hospital where medical teams continue to help them. They need our support now.

"We thank our family, friends, and community for keeping them in their thoughts and continue to ask for privacy during this difficult time. Tell your loved ones how you feel today and hug them tightly. Give blood if you can. Thank you," Reilly told WUSA9."

Police were reviewing Ring cameras in the neighborhood, and any other surveillance cameras in the area to try to identify Bedney.