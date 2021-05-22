PGPD: Man found dead from gunfire inside Riverdale home; homicide investigation underway

The shooting happened in the 6700 block of Oakland Avenue.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man was found shot to death inside a home in Riverdale, Maryland, around 1 p.m. Saturday, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the man shot and unresponsive. He would later be pronounced dead at the crime scene, according to police.

No further information has been provided by PGPD.

Detectives are on scene working to establish suspect(s) and motive in this case. If anyone has any information, please call @PGCrimeSolvers 1-866-411-TIPS.

