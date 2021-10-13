15-year-old arrested for stabbing classmate during the argument, officials say

Police claim a 15-year-old boy stabbed the victim during an argument.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police have arrested a 15-year-old for allegedly stabbing a classmate earlier this month.

According to D.C. Police, the stabbing happened on October 6 in the 1300 block of E Street, Northeast, where Kingsman Academy is located.

In a statement from Kingsman Academy, the charter school confirmed an incident happened between two students and the authorities were contacted.

"Our school is committed to the safety and education of all our students," said school officials in a statement sent to WUSA9.

Police claim a 15-year-old boy stabbed the victim during an argument. According to a police report, the argument happened after the suspect accused the victim of throwing a basketball at him "aggressively."

Investigators believe the teenage suspect stabbed his classmate with a pocket knife. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

Detectives arrested the 15-year-old Tuesday. He now faces a charge of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

The school is working with law enforcement while the investigation is underway. The school says they are also conducting their own investigation into the incident since it involved "a violation of the school's policies and expectations."