'His death is immeasurable' | Family of a Pakistani immigrant mourns his death after he was killed in a Navy Yard carjacking

A 13-year-old and a 15-year-old have been charged with felony murder and armed carjacking in connection to his death.

WASHINGTON — The family of a Virginia man who was allegedly carjacked Tuesday in Southeast D.C. calls his loss immeasurable.

The Metropolitan Police Department (D.C. Police) says Muhammad Anwar, 66, of Springfield, Virginia, died after two teenagers assaulted him with a Taser while trying to carjack him, and he was killed due to a crash that followed.

A 13-year-old from Southeast D.C. and a 15-year-old from Fort Washington, Maryland have been charged with felony murder and armed carjacking in connection to the crime.

Anwar loved ones said he was the provider for his family. They say the UberEats driver, who immigrated to the United States from Pakistan, leaves behind a wife, three adult children, and four grandchildren.

Anwar’s family released the following statement:

“The family is devastated by this senseless crime. Mohammad Anwar was a father, a grandfather, a husband, a brother, and uncle beloved by many here in the United States and in Pakistan, his birth country. He was a hardworking immigrant who came to the United States in 2014, working tirelessly to build a better life for himself and his family. He chose happiness each day and it was infectious. The loss felt by his death is immeasurable and he is missed tremendously by family and friends.”

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to assist Anwar’s family with its loss of income. The page also says some funds will also be used to organize a traditional Islamic funeral in his memory.