14, 15-year-old arrested for armed carjacking of ride-share driver in DC

WASHINGTON — A 14 and 15-year-old were arrested and charged Friday for their involvement in an armed carjacking incident in Northeast D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

On Feb. 27, just after midnight in the 1400 block of Shippen Lane Southeast, police said the teens carjacked a ride-share driver after the person dropped them off at their location.

The teens assaulted the driver and displayed a gun before they fled the scene in the stolen vehicle, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene following the incident, the driver told them that he was carjacked by three people. Officers noticed that the victim suffered injuries and called EMS crews to the scene.

The victim told police that he was working for Empower Driver, a ride-sharing app when he picked up the three suspects. He said midway through the ride the suspects directed him to the location on Shippen Lane where they forced him to leave the car.

He said he fought back, but the suspects punched him in the face and his body. During the incident, he told police that one of the suspects pulled out a gun and struck him with it before they left the scene in the car.

The driver gave police the vehicle and suspect information and police broadcasted a lookout. The police investigation led them to the two arrests.

Information on the third possible suspect has not been released.