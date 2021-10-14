Police looking for suspect caught on camera in shooting that injured 12-year-old girl

Prince George's County Police are offering a $2,500 reward for anyone who has information in this case.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying a car and suspect seen in a surveillance video shooting into a business on October 8.

The shooting critically injured a 12-year-old girl who was waiting for food at the time. It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike, Prince George's County Police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, police do not believe the girl was the intended target in the shooting. In the surveillance video, the shooter is seen standing out of the car's sunroof, shooting toward a row of businesses. The car is a dark-colored four-door sedan with tinted windows and chrome window trim and door handles.

Police said the car may be an Infiniti and was last seen heading toward Brooks Drive after the shooting.