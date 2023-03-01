1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in Northwest DC, police say

Police are now on the lookout for a black Infiniti SUV with a silver decal on the roof. The car was last seen traveling southbound on Georgia Ave.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after one person was killed and three others were injured, including an 8-year-old boy, during a shooting in Northwest D.C. Tuesday evening.

According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue, near the intersection of Sheridan Street.

When officers arrived, they found three men and a juvenile who had been shot. MPD says the juvenile, only identified as an 8-year-old boy, was conscious and breathing when help arrived. One of the men has since died from his injuries. There is no word on the condition of the other two men at this time.

During a press conference Tuesday night, DC Police Chief Robert Contee said the victims were standing around a car on Georgia Avenue when a silver or gray SUV stopped in traffic. Two suspects reportedly got out of the car and opened fire on the group of men.

Contee said the 8-year-old boy was on the sidewalk nearby and was hit by the gunfire. The boy does not appear to be connected to any of the men.

Police believe the three men were targeted, and the child was unfortunately caught in the fire. However, the motive behind the shooting remains unknown.

"We don't know what the motive is, no idea why someone would do such a reckless act at 6 o'clock p.m. on Georgia Ave.," Contee said. "But we aim to find out."

Police are now on the lookout for a black Infiniti SUV with a silver decal on the roof. The car was last seen traveling southbound on Georgia Avenue.

Detectives claim there are three suspects, two shooters, and one driver involved in this incident.

Police have closed the roadway between the 6100-6300 blocks of Georgia Avenue and Quackenbos and Tuckerman Streets.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.