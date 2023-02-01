3 men, 2 teens shot in separate shootings within 4 hours in Southeast DC

The three shootings were reported just hours apart, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Five people, including two teenagers, were injured during a series of shootings in Southeast D.C. Monday evening.

The three shootings were reported just hours apart, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

200 block of 37th Street

The first shooting happened in the 200 block of 37th Street just before 1:15 p.m. When officers arrived they found a young boy had been shot. The victim has only been identified as a teenager, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Investigators claim the person responsible opened fire on the teen while in a car. The suspect drove away after the shooting. Police say they are on the lookout for a dark four-door sedan. There is no word on any suspect descriptions, a possible motive, or what may have led up to the shooting.

MPD seeks a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred this afternoon in the 100 block of Ridge Road, SE.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/Text 50411



Release: https://t.co/kEx5eu2IOX pic.twitter.com/41mEWH2kAN — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 2, 2023

23rd Street and Alabama Avenue

The second shooting left two men and a teen injured near 23rd Street and Alabama Avenue around 5 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man and a young boy, both had been shot. The young victim has only been identified as a teenager. The two victims walked into an area hospital for help following the shooting. A third victim was found a short time later, conscious and breathing.

Police have not released any suspect information regarding this shooting at this time.

F Street and Alabama Avenue

Less than an hour later, a third shooting was reported less than four miles away near the intersection of F Street and Alabama Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot, conscious and breathing. Police are now on the lookout for a red sedan with heavy tint traveling eastbound on F Street.

Police have not identified the man injured in this shooting and there is no suspect description or motive at this time.

MPD has not said any of the shootings are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

WATCH NEXT: Suspect who fled Secret Service and struck pedestrians charged with murder