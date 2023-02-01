1 teenager killed, another injured following shooting at Congress Heights Metro Station

Officials say a third person, only identified as a woman, also suffered a broken ankle after the shooting.

WASHINGTON — One teenager is dead, and another is injured after a shooting at the Congress Heights Metro Station on Monday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Police have only identified the two people shot as a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy. A third person, only identified as a woman, suffered a broken ankle but was not shot during the incident.

Investigators say the 17-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries and has since died from his injuries. The 14-year-old boy, who was shot in the lower body, was conscious and breathing when help arrived. He was taken to an area hospital for help and is expected to be okay.

The 1200 block of Alabama Avenue is shut down for the investigation. Congress Heights' major entrance is closed as well. The minor entrance remains open.

Police have not released any information regarding suspect descriptions or what may have led up to the shooting.

This shooting is among several that occurred near Alabama Avenue within several hours. Four people, including another teen, were shot after two separate shootings happened in the area in less than an hour.

This is a developing situation. Stick with WUSA9 for updates as they become available.