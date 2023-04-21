DC families engaging in community events amid rise in crime

DC's Department of Parks and Recreation hosted youth engagement events during Spring Break.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — As the District grapples with a rise in overall crime and youth-involved violence, native Washingtonian Stephanie Advincula says she wants to show her children a positive D.C.

"It's time to break them out of the norm, so they can know that there is also safety, and things out here for them to grow, and not just be scared, and think there is only danger in the street," Advincula told WUSA9.

Advincula brought her children and nieces to the Spring Break Pop-Up event organized by the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) at the Emery Heights Community Center in the Petworth neighborhood.

"It's fun and it helps our community out, and it's a safe environment for people," said Yaneli Advincula, Stephanie's daughter.

The Friday event hosted by D.C.'s DJ Flave is the last in a series of programs designed to engage youth during their week off school.

"The community is definitely in need or resources. People are trying to identify things to do throughout the summer and throughout the rest of the year," said DJ Flava. He says events like the Pop-Up are what helped him as a young person growing up in the District.

An array of government agencies and non-profits provided community members with resources with an emphasis on safety.

Overall crime is up 25% as of Apr. 21 compared to the same time last year, according to the latest D.C. Police Crime Data. Violent crime is up 5%, with 63 more violent incidents this year as compared to 2023.

DPR organizers say they are gearing up for a busy summer with events throughout the District to engage youth. The agency is currently working on a centralized page to include all the programs and events catered for the community during a period when crimes rates tend to rise.