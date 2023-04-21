DC Police investigating 3 shootings in a 2-hour period

One of the shootings was deadly, according to police.

WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating a three shootings late Thursday night and into Friday morning. One of the shootings was deadly, according to police.

Beginning at 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3800 block of Jay Street Northeast. Police say a man suffered a graze wound and was treated and released from the hospital.

About 45 minutes later, at 12:15 a.m., DC Police were called to the 1500 block of 19th Street Northeast. A watch commander for D.C.'s 6th District said responding officers found a man shot in the head and chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The man has not yet been identified by police.

Just 15 minutes later, around 12:30 a.m., police in Southeast D.C. responded to the 3000 block of 30th Street Southeast for another shooting. A watch commander for the 7th district said responding officers found a man shot in the buttocks. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say he was conscious and breathing.

Investigators have not released any information about suspects in any of these shootings. So far no arrests have been made. Police do not believe any of these shootings are related.

According to D.C. crime stats, there have been 67 homicides so far in 2023. That's a increase of 29% from this time last year.