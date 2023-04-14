Shooting leaves 1 dead in Northwest DC

Police say at least three people got out of a dark-colored SUV and started shooting toward the victim.

WASHINGTON — An early Friday morning shooting in Northwest D.C. has left one person dead, leading police to ask for the public's help in the homicide investigation.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to V Street Northwest, off of 2nd Street Northwest, around 3 a.m. after a report of shooting. When they arrived at the scene, one person, who police believe to be a young man, suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Medical officials also responded to the scene, treated the victim, and took him to a local hospital, but unfortunately he was pronounced dead.

Through an initial investigation, with the help of crime cameras, police have been able to determine that around 2:45 a.m., a dark-colored SUV pulled onto V Street Northwest and at least three people got out the vehicle. The trio then started to fire shots toward the victim.

The victim then fled to a nearby apartment building, which also sustained gunshot damage. Officers say they recovered shell casings from two different weapons at the scene.

Police have not released any additional information about the suspects, the suspects' vehicle, or a motive behind the shooting. Detectives are asking the public to reach out to them if they have any information about the incident.