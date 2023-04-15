14-year-old boy arrested for armed robbery in DC

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department 's Third District said that on Friday around 3:30 p.m., the boy and another person committed a robbery in the 1200 block of 11th Street, Northwest. Police say the boy waved a gun and took off with property. The other person involved was apprehended at the scene.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.