Susan Lee makes history as Maryland's first Asian-American Secretary of State

She says that while she may be the first in many things, she hopes she isn't the last.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has one of the most diverse cabinets in the country. Susan Lee is the 72nd Secretary of State for Maryland, but she is the first Asian-American to hold the position.

She tells WUSA9 she feels a special connection with the Asian community, having gone through similar experiences.

"I'm very honored to be in this position right now. I think a lot of Asian-Americans like me have gone through these experiences," she said.

She hopes she can lead by example for future generations.

"Although I might be the first in many things, I hope I'm not the last. I hope through my example that I encourage a lot of young people to get into public service, to want to change the world," Lee said.

Secretary Lee is a political trailblazer, having served over 20 years in the Maryland General Assembly. She represented the Bethesda area District 16 in the State Senate for eight years, as Senator Majority Whip, and spent 13 years in the House of Delegates.

"I think if you work hard, you play by the rules and you do the best you can, you can be anything. You can achieve your wildest dreams and I hope that our young people can see that, and I hope that I'm able to nurture a generation of leaders," Lee said.

She is a fierce advocate for children and underserved communities. She's big on protecting victims of domestic violence and human/labor trafficking. She also champions efforts to improve consumer privacy, end gun violence and hate crimes, and improve pay equity. She is also pushing for election reform.

"Maryland has always been a state that has passed laws to protect the right to vote, and to create greater access for people who want to vote — like same-day registration, more voting sites, as well as more than one day to vote. We're moving forward to make sure we have transparent, honest elections that guarantee an individual's right to vote," Lee said.