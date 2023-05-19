Raise a glass to AAPI Cocktail Week in DC

Celebrate AAPI culture through drinks and special events.

WASHINGTON — Asian American/Pacific Islander Heritage Month is in full swing. Some of D.C.'s hottest bars are celebrating with a first-of-its-kind event.

AAPI Cocktail Week is a way to highlight the role of AAPI bartenders in the industry. Over a dozen bars will be participating, with some hosting special events throughout the week. Maketto kicks things off Monday with a live bartending competition where bartenders will be given a mystery box of ingredients to create cocktails with, and eventgoers will pick a winner.

Moon Rabbit will host a cocktail class to show aspiring mixologists how to incorporate Asian flavors into a classic cocktail on Tuesday. Sparrow Room is hosting a game night and cocktail party on Wednesday, and on Friday, The Game will host a karaoke night. Some of these events require tickets. Full details can be found on the AAPI Cocktail Week website.