Raise a glass to AAPI Cocktail Week in DC

Celebrate AAPI culture through drinks and special events.
Credit: didesign - stock.adobe.com

WASHINGTON — Asian American/Pacific Islander Heritage Month is in full swing. Some of D.C.'s hottest bars are celebrating with a first-of-its-kind event.

AAPI Cocktail Week is a way to highlight the role of AAPI bartenders in the industry. Over a dozen bars will be participating, with some hosting special events throughout the week. Maketto kicks things off Monday with a live bartending competition where bartenders will be given a mystery box of ingredients to create cocktails with, and eventgoers will pick a winner.

Moon Rabbit will host a cocktail class to show aspiring mixologists how to incorporate Asian flavors into a classic cocktail on Tuesday. Sparrow Room is hosting a game night and cocktail party on Wednesday, and on Friday, The Game will host a karaoke night. Some of these events require tickets. Full details can be found on the AAPI Cocktail Week website.

Full list of participating bars:

Anju

Beuchert's Saloon

Cranes

Fight Club

Daikaya

Elle

Lost & Found

Sparrow Room 

Haikan

Service Bar

Trouble Bird

Moon Rabbit

The Fountain Inn

Wild Days

Thip Khao

Rooster & Owl

Tonari

Compass Rose

Ellie Bird

Metrobar

