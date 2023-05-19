An Asian-American teen has made history In Virginia | Get Uplifted

Ashley Wang is the first Chinese-American crowned Miss Virginia Teen USA in history.

HERNDON, Va. — The month of May is reserved for the highlighting of the advancements and accomplishments of the AAPI community. The community is filled with groundbreakers like Herndon, Virginia’s Ashley Wang, who was recently crowned Ms Virginia Teen USA. She's the second Asian-American winner, and the first Chinese-American, to ever be selected.

Ashley is a sophomore at Oakton High School. She is a scholar with plans on studying biochemistry and becoming a cosmetic dentist. She is also a competitive dancer who is part of two nationally ranked teams. She says she is a person who wants to promote cultural awareness and understanding while celebrating the diversity of our society.

How do you beat that combination?

Ashley is headed to the Miss Teen Nationals in late September, and all of us here will of course be rooting for her to bring home that crown and sash.