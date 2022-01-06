Event guide for celebrating Pride Month in Maryland

Here's where to celebrate Pride Month in Frederick, Montgomery and Prince George's counties.

MARYLAND, USA — It's Pride Month and people are celebrating the LGBTQ+ community throughout the DMV area, including in Maryland. There are several pride celebrations throughout the state, but here's a detailed look at how to celebrate in Frederick, Montgomery and Prince George's Counties.

Pride Events in Frederick County

The Frederick Center, a nonprofit, organizes events to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Frederick County.

Drag Bingo: Sun, Surf and Sand on June 5 at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets cost $45 to attend this event featuring, 20 games, drag performances and cash prices. Click here to register.

Frederick Cars & Pride 2022 on June 24 at 1 p.m. through June 26 until 1 p.m.

There's a lot to do in three days for this car-centered event in Frederick including tours, movies, parties, contests. Click here for more information.

Frederick Pride 2022 on June 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Frederick is hosting its 10th Pride celebration at Carroll Creek Linear Park in the downtown area. The celebration features draft shows, dancing, bands and more. Click here for more information.

Youth Pride Party on July 10 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Teens and their friends who identify with the LGBTQ+ community can stop by the Dublin Roasters on North Market Street to celebrate pride. Tickets cost $10 and more information can be found here.

Pride Events in Montgomery County

Montgomery County Council Vice President Evan Glass, the county's first openly LGBTQ+ councilmember, has organized several Pride events throughout June. Click here to RSVP for any of the events below.

Pride Flag Raising in Rockville on June 7

County Executive Marc Elrich, Council Vice President Evan Glass and leaders will come together for the county's fourth annual Pride Flag Raising outside the Executive Office Building in Rockville.

Glen Echo Park Family Day on June 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Stop by Glen Echo Park for a day of family activities, carousel rides, puppet shows, and more. Click here for more information.

Takoma Park Pride Day on June 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The city is celebrating Takoma Pride on Laurel Avenue (located between between Carroll Avenue and Eastern Avenue) with the theme of "Just Say Gay." Here's a detailed look at the rundown for the day.

Teen Pride On the Field in White Oak on June 24

Montgomery County Recreation Department and Unmatched Athlete are partnering to offer a day of sports and games for LGBTQ+ teenagers in the White Oak community. Lunch will be available at noon. Click here to signup for activities.

Flower Coffee Collective Drag Queen Story Hour on June 25 from 10 a.m. to noon

Citrine the Queen will be reading to families and children at Flower Coffee Collective for a Drag Queen Story Hour in Silver Spring's Long Branch neighborhood.

Bark Social Drag Brunch in North Bethesda on June 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bring your dogs to a Drag Brunch at Bark Social located at Pike and Rose to celebrate Pride.

Pride in the Plaza in Silver Spring on June 26 from noon to 8 p.m.

Stop by Veterans Plaza in Downtown Silver Spring for a Pride Show, Drag Queen Story Hour, Drag Duel Competition and a Mini-Ball.

Prince George's County Pride Events

Prince George's County Memorial Library System is holding several events to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community throughout Pride Month. Here's a look at some of the events they have planned. (For a full list of the events, click here.)

Black and Proud Art Exhibit open through June 29



PGCMLS Black History and Culture Team and LGBTQ+ Team planned this art exhibit to be displayed all month long at Bowie Library. The exhibit features poetry and portraits celebrating the Black LGBTQ+ community.

Butterfly Project Luncheon on June 9 at 12:30 p.m.

This lunch at Fairmount Heights Branch Library is a place for affirming conversations especially for trans women of color and sex workers. Click here to register.

Story Explorers: Black is a Rainbow Color on June 16 at 4 p.m.

In honor of Pride Month and Juneteenth, an Oxon Hill Branch Library librarian will read to children ages 5 through 12 stories about Black LGBTQ+ Americans. Click here for more information.

Manga and Anime Club on June 21 at 4:30 p.m.

This is a virtual Pride Month event for fans of Japanese culture. Click here for more information.

STEM-tastic: Rainbow Science on on June 27 at 4:30 p.m.



This event at at the SPACE (inside Beltway Plaza Mall) is for people who enjoy science, math and technology. Channel your inner mad scientists by learning about Rainbow Science. Click here for information.

Drag Bingo Book Crawl on June 29 at 7 p.m.

Stop by Denizens Brewing Company in Riverdale for a celebration and bingo hosted by drag queen Emerald Star. Click here for more information.