x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pride Matters

Event guide for celebrating Pride Month in Northern Virginia

Here's where to celebrate Pride Month in Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties.

More Videos

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — It's Pride Month and across the DMV there are plenty of ways to celebrate. We have created a guide for ways to celebrate Pride in Northern Virginia. Here's the rundown on some events happening!

Arlington County

Arlington County has a few events that are kicking off this month to celebrate Pride. The Arlington Pride Festival is taking place towards the end of the month and is free to the public.

Arington Pride Festival

  • Location: Gateway Park - 1300 Lee Highway, Arlington, VA
  • Date/Time: June 25 from noon to 7 p.m.
  • Price: Free

Goat Yoga at Faith Lutheran Church Celebrating Pride

  • Location: Faith Lutheran Church - 3313 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 
  • Date/Time: June 11 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Price: $40

Fairfax County

There are many events happening in Fairfax County from a Drag & variety show to a clothing swap that helps people find the clothes in their hopes of combating gender dysmorphia.

Palace NOVA Drag and variety show - Pride's a Riot

  • Location: Earp's Ordinary, LLC - 10420 Main St., Fairfax, VA
  • Date/Time: June 7 from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Price: $12 (includes free drink or appetizer)

LGBTQ+ Pride Concert for Families feat. Music from the Alphabet Rockers Album "The Love"

  • Location: The Alden at the McLean Community Center - 1234 Ingleside Ave.
  • Date/Time: June 18 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Price: $10

Pride Clothing Swap

  • Location: 2854 Hunter Mill Rd., Oakton, VA
  • Date/Time: June 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Price: No entrance fee

Palace NOVA Drag & Variety Show - Pride: The Trans Takeover

  • Location: Earp's Ordinary, LLC - 10420 Main St., Fairfax, VA
  • Date/Time: June 21 from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Price: $12 (includes free drink or appetizer)

Native Pride Dancers

  • Location: Children's Theater-in-the-Woods - 1551 Trap Rd., Vienna, VA
  • Date/Time: June 29 at 10:30 a.m. 
  • Price: $12 but children under 2 get in for free

Loudoun County

Loudoun County's parade to celebrate Pride is set for June 26. The event is open to the public and will be filled with live music, food, community vendors and more!

Loudoun Pride Parade

  • Location: Claude Moore Park - 21544 Old Vestal's Gap Road, Sterling VA 20164
  • Date/Time: June 26 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Price: $15 for adults and $10 for kids

Prince William County

In an effort to celebrate Pride and provide educational resources there will be a Community Celebration & Information Day. The event will have food, an information booth, music and more!

PWC Pride - Community Celebration & Information Day

  • Location: 5 County Complex Ct., Woodbridge, VA 22192
  • Date/Time: June 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Price: Free

Know of any other Pride events in Northern Virginia? Let us know by texting us at (202) 895-5599 with "PRIDE" and include the details for the event.

RELATED: ‘Home at last’ | Before Capital Pride, there was a bookstore and an idea; How the district's pride celebration all began

RELATED: Event guide for celebrating Pride Month in Maryland