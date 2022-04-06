Event guide for celebrating Pride Month in Northern Virginia

Here's where to celebrate Pride Month in Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — It's Pride Month and across the DMV there are plenty of ways to celebrate. We have created a guide for ways to celebrate Pride in Northern Virginia. Here's the rundown on some events happening!

Arlington County

Arlington County has a few events that are kicking off this month to celebrate Pride. The Arlington Pride Festival is taking place towards the end of the month and is free to the public.

Location: Gateway Park - 1300 Lee Highway, Arlington, VA

Gateway Park - 1300 Lee Highway, Arlington, VA Date/Time: June 25 from noon to 7 p.m.

June 25 from noon to 7 p.m. Price: Free

Location: Faith Lutheran Church - 3313 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, VA

Faith Lutheran Church - 3313 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, VA Date/Time: June 11 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

June 11 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Price: $40

Fairfax County

There are many events happening in Fairfax County from a Drag & variety show to a clothing swap that helps people find the clothes in their hopes of combating gender dysmorphia.

Location: Earp's Ordinary, LLC - 10420 Main St., Fairfax, VA

Earp's Ordinary, LLC - 10420 Main St., Fairfax, VA Date/Time: June 7 from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

June 7 from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Price: $12 (includes free drink or appetizer)

Location: The Alden at the McLean Community Center - 1234 Ingleside Ave.

The Alden at the McLean Community Center - 1234 Ingleside Ave. Date/Time: June 18 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

June 18 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Price: $10

Location: 2854 Hunter Mill Rd., Oakton, VA

2854 Hunter Mill Rd., Oakton, VA Date/Time: June 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Price: No entrance fee

Location: Earp's Ordinary, LLC - 10420 Main St., Fairfax, VA

Earp's Ordinary, LLC - 10420 Main St., Fairfax, VA Date/Time: June 21 from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

June 21 from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Price: $12 (includes free drink or appetizer)

Location: Children's Theater-in-the-Woods - 1551 Trap Rd., Vienna, VA

Children's Theater-in-the-Woods - 1551 Trap Rd., Vienna, VA Date/Time: June 29 at 10:30 a.m.

June 29 at 10:30 a.m. Price: $12 but children under 2 get in for free

Loudoun County

Loudoun County's parade to celebrate Pride is set for June 26. The event is open to the public and will be filled with live music, food, community vendors and more!

Location: Claude Moore Park - 21544 Old Vestal's Gap Road, Sterling VA 20164

Claude Moore Park - 21544 Old Vestal's Gap Road, Sterling VA 20164 Date/Time: June 26 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

June 26 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Price: $15 for adults and $10 for kids

Prince William County

In an effort to celebrate Pride and provide educational resources there will be a Community Celebration & Information Day. The event will have food, an information booth, music and more!

Location: 5 County Complex Ct., Woodbridge, VA 22192

5 County Complex Ct., Woodbridge, VA 22192 Date/Time: June 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Price: Free