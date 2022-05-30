GUIDE: Pride events held in DC

The Capital Pride 2022 Celebration will take place from June 3 through June 12 for its 47th year.

WASHINGTON — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Capital Pride Alliance is in full swing for Pride month. The Capital Pride 2022 Celebration will take place from June 3 through June 12 for its 47th year.

The Capital Pride Alliance is spotlighting several events throughout the month.

Capital Pride Honors - Friday, June 3

At this annual event, the Capital Pride Alliance honors activists and leaders who help fight for the LGBTQ+ community.

"Join us, as we collectively celebrate the incredible community honorees who tirelessly contribute to our collaborative advocacy, outreach, education, and programming in support of our intersectional community," the Capital Pride Alliance website reads.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. and tickets are required to attend.

OUTspoken: A Night of Queer Expression - Monday, June 6

Capital Pride Alliance will welcome all gender identities and especially transgender women and cis-women to share their words during this open mic.

Those who plan on attending will hear from a "diverse chorus of voices."

Rooftop Pool Party - Thursday, June 9

Presented by VIDA Penthouse Pool and Lounge, this kick-off event will be held under the stars. Capital Pride Alliance welcomes volunteers, partners, donors, advocates and supporters to come enjoy music, cocktails and appetizers while also mingling with some special guests poolside.

Attendees must be 21 years old and older.

RIOT: Opening Dance Party - Friday, June 10

The RIOT dance party is presented by Echostage and Trade. Starting at 9 p.m., attendees can enjoy a line-up of both local, national and world-famous queer performance artists.

Artists include :

SYMONE, winner of season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race

Music By:

Ed Bailey

Jacq Jill

KS

Wess the DJ

Performances By

S.H.E.

Haus of Bambi

Molasses

Desiree Dik

Jaxknife

Bobby Decanio

Vagenesis (National Bearded Empress 2022)

Block Party - Saturday, June 11

Starting at noon and running until 10 p.m. Capital Pride will host their annual block party. Come enjoy music from local DJs or grab a drink from one of the two beverage gardens along historic 17th Street.

Performers include :

Baphomette

Dabatha Christie

Evry Pleasure

Janesaw

Molasses

Ricky Rose’

Vagenesis (National Bearded Empress 2022)

JJ202

Daryl Strickland

DJ Andre

Chris Adam

Keenan Orr

Invursion

Wess the DJ

Pride Parade - Saturday, June 11

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Capital Pride Parade will return. The parade, presented by Marriot International, will follow a modified route. Capital Pride Alliance says the parade will honor the history and acknowledge the evolution of the LGBTQ+ neighborhoods in D.C.

"Be prepared to experience one of the largest Pride Parades to ever take place in [D.C.]," Capital Pride Alliance said.

Trans Pride Pool Party - Saturday, June 11

Presented by VIDA Penthouse Pool and Lounge, guest hosts Taylor Lianne Chandler and Consuella Lopez will be poolside ready to sip, splash and enjoy a nice sunset. Attendees can expect light appetizers and cash bar.

Attendees must be 21 years old and older.

reMIX: Saturday Dance Party - Saturday, June 11

Get ready to dance at Capital Pride's official Saturday Dance Party. This event will be hosted by City Winery and feature four different and unique dance floors. Tickets to this event have several levels, with the two cheapest levels (Ally and Protestor) sold out.

Pride Festival - Sunday, June 12

Take a stroll on America's Mainstreet and join the LGBTQ+ community with the return of the Capital Pride Festival. This free event will feature three stages of entertainment, food, drink and more than 300 exhibitors.

Pride Concert - Sunday, June 12

Hosted by Hot 99.5, Pride Radio and DARCARS, this concert starts at noon and goes until 10 p.m. at 3rd and Pennsylvania Avenue.

DNCE is set to headline the free show with lead singer Joe Jonas. Joining the pop band is the 2022 winner of Rupaul’s Drag Race, Willow Pill, and season 13 winner, Symone.

These are not the only events being held in celebration of Pride month. The Capital Pride Alliance includes an entire calendar on its website. If you are not comfortable in crowds, Capital Pride also offers a long list of virtual events.

Virtual events:

