Looking for Pumpkin Patches and Fall Festivals in the DMV? We’ve got you covered

WASHINGTON — With fall winds blowing into the D.C. area and leaves seeing their last days of green, it's almost time for the festivities many of us look forward to all summer. It's time to get picking in the pumpkin patch, and take in fall festivals full of apple cider, donuts and sunsets spent wandering around a corn maze.

Here's a list of farms and fall celebrations to spend the day celebrating the beautiful autumn season in the DMV.

VIRGINIA

White Hall Farms Fall Fun Days

OPENS: Oct. 2

FUN FACT: The White Hall Farm Fall Fun Days include a menu prepared by The Fermented Pig. Activities include a moon bounce, wagon rides, a corn maze, farm animals and more.

ADDRESS: 6080 Colchester Road Fairfax, VA 22030

HOURS: Most Fall Fun Days are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but hours do vary depending on the day. Be sure to check the website before you go to verify the timing.

Note: The pumpkin patch is separate from the Fall Festival and does not require tickets.

ADMISSION: $12 each for adults & children 3 and older | $10 each for active-duty military and their families | $10 each for groups of 10 or more

Immanuel Church-on-the-Hill's 28th Annual Pumpkin Patch

OPENS: Oct. 3

FUN FACT: “100% of Patch profits go to more than 25 local, national, and international charities that directly support feeding, housing, educating, and caring for our most vulnerable neighbors.”

ADDRESS: 3606 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA

HOURS: Mon-Fri 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Weekends/Federal Holiday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

ADMISSION: Free

Wayside Farm Pumpkin Patch

OPENS: Sept. 25

FUN FACT: The pumpkin field is separate from the other farm activities. However, if you’re looking to enjoy all activities in one go, Wayside features a 10-acre corn maze, pig races, a playhouse, hayrides, a hay mountain and more.

ADDRESS: 5273 Harry Byrd Highway, Berryville, Va 22611

HOURS: Fri -Mon, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

ADMISSION: Reservations are $20 per family and include your first $20 of pumpkins.

Belvedere Plantation Fall Festival

OPENS: Sept. 17

FUN FACT: The fall festival kicks off with flower picking in September and it will end with a special “Pumpkin Pounding” finale in November. The Great Pumpkin Patch features acres of bright orange Pick-Your-Own pumpkins at 75 cents/lb.

ADDRESS: 1410 Belvedere Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22408

HOURS: Hours vary. Be sure to check before visiting.

ADMISSION: $4

MARYLAND

Butler’s Orchard Pumpkin Festival

OPENS: Sept. 25

FUN FACT: The 41st Annual Butler’s Orchard Pumpkin Festival includes many activities, including hayrides, corn maze, straw maze, picking pumpkins, hilltop jump pads, tractor pull, pony rides, a pumpkin cannon, face painting and more.

ADDRESS: 22222 Davis Mill Road Germantown, MD 20876

HOURS: Wednesday – Friday: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday – Sunday, and Columbus Day: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

ADMISSION: Price of admission ranges from $10 to $17 and changes based on if you purchase tickets in advance, online or buy them at the gate on teh day of. Prior reservations are strongly encouraged. See their website for details.

Jumbo’s Pumpkin Patch

OPENS: Sept. 25

FUN FACT: Jumbo’s Pumpkin Patch includes a few unique fall festivities.

Admission includes hayrides, corn maze, petting zoo, “jumping pillow” and more! Take note of the additional fee required for pony rides, face painting, food concessions and the “corn cannon.” There is also a Craft Attic that features handmade items from 45+ local artisans.

ADDRESS: 6521 Holter Road Middletown, MD 21769

HOURS: Everyday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

ADMISSION: Free on weekdays, $8 on Fridays, Farm Festival admission is $10/person military & seniors 65+, $8/person, children three and under Free on Saturdays and Sundays.

Gaver Farm Fall Festival

OPENS: Sept. 3

FUN FACT: The farm and fall fest includes over 60 family-fun attractions.

Included are a pick-your-own pumpkins patch, or apples and sunflowers, hayrides, giant slides, a corn maze and more. There is also a bakery on the grounds, that features pies, fudge, cookies and brownies, as well as a fresh donut shop with hot and slushie apple cider.

HOURS: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

ADMISSION: Tickets range from $10 to $14 depending on the day.

Queen Anne Farm’s Traditional Pumpkin Patch

OPENS: Oct. 1 (depending on pumpkin patch - call ahead to verify or check website)

FUN FACT: Feel all the fall vibes with a picturesque backdrop.

“Our countryside is absolutely radiant in the fall, and we've created lots of wonderful places for you to create your own priceless photographs. Pumpkins of every size and color are all around, as are dazzling mums,” the website reads.

ADDRESS: 18102 Central Avenue Mitchellville / Bowie, Maryland 20716

HOURS: Not yet listed

ADMISSION: $10 per vehicle

Montpelier Farms Pumpkin Patch

OPENS: Sept. 18th

FUN FACT: Montpelier Farms has plenty of other festivities on the grounds if you’re looking for entertainment alongside your pumpkin picking.

Activities include a fall festival, a hayride and a corn maze, as well as a farm market with food and snacks; a donut shop, kettle corn, apple cider slushies and more seasonal favorites.

ADDRESS: 1720 Crain Highway North, Upper Marlboro, Maryland 20774

HOURS: Pumpkin Patch closes at 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 7:00 pm on Sundays.

Note: “Pumpkins are *NOT* included in General Admission purchase. Pumpkins must be purchased in our pumpkin patch,” the website reads.

ADMISSION: Weekday - $8, Weekend - $12

Summers Farm Fall Festival

OPENS: Sept. 18

FUN FACT: Every Friday and Saturday night of the season, Summers Farm shoots fireworks into the sky, weather permitting.

The festival has 45+ activities for families to enjoy, including mechanical bull-riding, rubber ducky races, corn pits, mazes, giant slides, zipline, mini-golf and more. There is also farm-fresh food, from pizza, BBQ and burgers, to funnel cakes and apple cider donuts.

ADDRESS: 5620 Butterfly Lane Frederick, MD 21703

HOURS: Hours vary depending on the day. Check the website to be sure.

ADMISSION: Admission ranges from $12.50 on some weekdays to $17.50 at certain weekend times. Check the website for details.

Clark's Elioak Farm Pumpkin Patch

OPENS: Sept. 18

FUN FACT: Beyond a pumpkin patch for pick-your-own pumpkins, the farm also features a petting zoo and an Enchanted Forest.

“Once upon a time, there was a wonderful storybook park in Ellicott City, Maryland called The Enchanted Forest. Opened in August 1955, it thrilled and delighted generations of families from far and wide throughout the next 30 years.” Through acquiring many of the historical pieces and adding new ones, the farm has recreated the classic attraction.

ADDRESS: 10500 Clarksville Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21042

HOURS: Tues - Fri 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Do you have a favorite pumpkin patch or fall festival that we missed? Text us the website link at (202) 895-5599.

