Kennedy Center hosts star-studded concert to celebrate 50th anniversary

Renée Fleming, Ben Folds, Punch Brothers, Keb’ Mo’, Christian McBride, and Rachael Price and others will join the National Symphony Orchestra Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — The Kennedy Center turned 50 years old last week, and on Tuesday, it's celebrating the milestone anniversary with a star-studded concert.

The show will be hosted by six-time Tony award winner Audra McDonald and feature performances and appearances by stars such as Renée Fleming, Ben Folds, Mo Willems, Darren Criss and others, along with the National Symphony Orchestra.

The program will echo a fundraiser hosted by John F. Kennedy at the D.C. Armory back in 1962 to raise money for the National Cultural Center, which eventually became the Kennedy Center in 1971.

Tuesday's concert also marks the reopening of live indoor events at the Kennedy Center.

The Kennedy Center requires proof of vaccination to enter. Children under 12 must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before performance time. More information about the concert can be found here.