U.S. News: Washington, DC ranks as a top city to celebrate Black History Month

WASHINGTON — Black History Month is here and if you are in Washington, D.C. during the month of February, you are right where you need to be to celebrate. At least, according to travel experts that have deemed the District one of the 13 best places to celebrate this year.

U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of locations across the country where people can honor the changemakers and their contributions at top museums and events. The 13 locations are said to be great places to celebrate, not just for Black History Month, but all year-round.

"Once nicknamed "Chocolate City" for its predominantly African American population, Washington, D.C., is a city embedded with Black culture," U.S. News said when introducing the nation's capital.

Here's a look at some of the ways U.S. News & World Report says people can celebrate:

The National Park Service will celebrate Frederick Douglass' birthday on Feb. 11 at the Capital Turnaround. The event will feature music by the Jubilee Voices of the Washington Revels, performances by the student winners of the Douglass Oratorical Content, and a panel discussion on the question "What place did Frederick Douglass call home?"

The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture has more than 40,000 artifacts pertaining to Black history. "Join us, the world's largest African American museum, to humanize history and objects through the lives, tragedies, and triumphs of everyday people—while paying tribute to Black pioneers' trailblazing contributions," the museum said on its website. On Feb. 8, the museum will host a screening of "Afrofuturism: The Origin Story" in homage to the facility's newest exhibition coming in March. On Feb. 20, the museum will host a free community day celebrating the 25th anniversary of "The Lion King" on Broadway.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is hosting several free events throughout the month of February including: On Feb. 3, hip-hop artist Dumi Right's "A Hip Hop Odyssey" On Feb. 4, the Howard Gospel Choir of Howard University performing on the Millennium Stage As these events have now passed, though not free, U.S. News has highlighted performances from the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and a hip-hop conversation with the artist Common on the 20th anniversary of his album "Electric Circus."



Other cities that made the list include Atlanta, Houston, Milwaukee, and Los Angeles. Click here to see the complete list.