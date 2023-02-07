Check out Howard basketball's special Black History Month jerseys

The new Jordan brand jerseys honor "The Mecca."

WASHINGTON — The Howard University Bison are rolling out new jerseys to celebrate Black History Month. The new Jordan brand jerseys are black with green and red accents. "The Mecca" is written across the chest in red script.

Howard University got the nickname, "The Mecca" because it is historically one of the most well-known and respected Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the country.

The university shared pictures and a short video of the new jerseys on Twitter, saying the jerseys are meant to honor the school's history and culture throughout the month of February. The post already has hundreds of likes and retweets, one Twitter user called it it the best uniform in all of college basketball.

Howard's men's basketball team is currently in second place in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, and coming off a 100-74 win over conference foes South Carolina State University Bulldogs in the university's first-ever Pride Night game. The team currently has a 6-1 record in conference and is 14-10 overall.