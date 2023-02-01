Beyoncé announces Renaissance World Tour stop at FedEx Field

She will be headed to FedEx Field in Prince George's County, Maryland on Aug. 5.

WASHINGTON — No need to "Ring the Alarm," the rumors are true - Queen Bey is coming to the nation's capital for her highly anticipated tour this year.

After months of the BeyHive waiting for an update on when Beyoncé would be hitting the stage again - the wait has come to an end with an announcement Wednesday, the first day of Black History Month. Some would say this is the most fitting day for the announcement as a way to celebrate the album the tour is named after.

Her seventh studio album, "Renaissance," which was released in July 2022, nods its hat to post, with 1970s Black dance music with song genres ranging from R&B to pop and disco to house music. The album has reached number one on multiple Billboard charts, including U.S. Billboard 200, and is even RIAA certified platinum. And on the long list of accomplishments the album has received, Beyoncé can add Grammy-nominated to that list.

Now, the highly-celebrated album will be seen on stages. Beyoncé announced the tour officially on her social media pages with just visuals - no tour dates - and Twitter erupted sending her name rocketing to the top of trending topics. Less than an hour later her dates and locations were announced and *drum roll* Washington, D.C. aka the nation's capital made the list.

The tour is set to start in Europe on May 10 and in the U.S. on July 12. Though the official tour lists the location as D.C., the Queen will be headed to FedEx Field in Prince George's County, Maryland on Aug. 5 - making the summer a little hotter for those coming to the area with her sizzling stage presence.

BEYONCÉ RETURNS TO THE GLOBAL STAGE FOR THE RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR! Register now for access to tickets through Verified Fan https://t.co/vmxJEjIiGx pic.twitter.com/Qj4X4XyIha — Live Nation (@LiveNation) February 1, 2023

Live Nation announced on Twitter that tickets will be staggered and split into three groups. Fans can now register for the pre-sale of the tickets. The registration period for fans hoping to try their luck at Verified Fan tickets for the FedEx Field stop should do so by Feb. 2 at 11:59 EST.

"Registration does not guarantee tickets – we expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available," a LiveNation page tells fans who click the sale registration links. Instead, a lottery process will determine which registered fans get an access code for the sale and which will be on a waitlist.

Tickets will be staggered and split into 3 groups. Be sure to check which group your city falls under and the specific timeline for your city, as it will differ. Everything you need to know is outlined right here https://t.co/JbvydL9TTz 3/3 — Live Nation (@LiveNation) February 1, 2023