For Black History Month, AMC offers $5 tickets for select films

WASHINGTON — AMC Theatres is marking the start of Black History Month by offering $5 tickets to select films by Black creators and actors.

Starting on Wednesday and throughout the rest of the month, moviegoers across the country can get discounted tickets to movies like "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," "The Woman King," "Devotion" and "Till."

The theater chain said it will offer the $5 special pricing to one movie each week throughout February.

"Through groups like our African American Experience Council, AMC seeks to embrace diversity and identify opportunities to educate and empower," the theater chain said in a press release. "Each of these films from outstanding Black directors and actors are a great way to celebrate Black History Month."

From Feb. 3 to Feb. 9, participating AMC theaters will bring back the biographical drama "Till" starring Jayln Hill as Emmett Till. The movie had its theatrical debut last fall.

The following week, AMC theaters will offer a biographical war drama starring Jonathan Majors. "Devotion" will play in select theaters from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16.

Fans that missed Viola Davis' performance for "The Woman King" will have another chance to watch the historical military drama. The movie details the story of an all-female Agojie group of warriors as they protect the West African kingdom of Dahomey.

"The Woman King" will return to AMC theaters from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23.

During the final week of February, superhero fans can see Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther" sequel in theaters. The Marvel movie, which is still in its initial theatrical run, follows up on the Black Panther franchise after Chadwick Boseman's death.