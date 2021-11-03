Vaccinated seniors literally 'beat COVID' | Get Uplifted

Members of a Virginia Beach senior living community celebrated getting their shots with a game of beat the COVID piñata.

That’s the idea residents at a Virginia Beach senior living community had to celebrate getting their COVID vaccinations.

With 99% of them being fully vaccinated against the virus, they decided to play a little game of beat the COVID piñata.

Lining up with masks over their eyes instead of their noses and mouths, they took turns laying into a COVID-shaped piñata filled with goodies they love, including candy and adult beverages.

I can’t wait until we’re all be able to take a stick to this virus, and I want some goodies too.

