Vaccinated seniors literally 'beat COVID' | Get Uplifted

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s time for us to get uplifted! Where we beat back some of the negativity we may be feeling with stories that bring a smile and maybe a laugh or two.
That’s the idea residents at a Virginia Beach senior living community had to celebrate getting their COVID vaccinations.
With 99% of them being fully vaccinated against the virus, they decided to play a little game of beat the COVID piñata.
Lining up with masks over their eyes instead of their noses and mouths, they took turns laying into a COVID-shaped piñata filled with goodies they love, including candy and adult beverages.
I can’t wait until we’re all be able to take a stick to this virus, and I want some goodies too.
