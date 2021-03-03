Community buys lemonade to help a little girl in need | Get Uplifted

Liza Scott opened a lemonade stand to raise money for her own brain surgery, and her neighbors helped out big time.

There is a saying, “It’s takes a village to raise a child,” and thankfully, for one Alabama girl, her village has taken this proverb to heart

After 7-year-old Liza Scott was diagnosed with a rare brain condition which will require traveling to Boston for surgery, her family found themselves facing some hefty expenses that they weren’t prepared for.

“As a single mom and the financial supporter of both of my children, this is not something you can budget for,” Liza's mom said.

Insurance will cover the surgery, but travel and hotel will cost the family over $10,000.

To help with the costs, Liza began selling lemonade from a stand she set up in her mother’s bakery.

After her story hit the local news and the word got out, her village jumped into action, stopping in to buy cups of sweetness and donating money to the cause, raising more than $250,000.

It has to be said -- when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade.

The kindness was overwhelming and appreciated

“Just thank you, you have no idea how loved we feel.”

