Caring kid reads bedtime stories online | Get Uplifted

6-year-old Otis is helping children get ready for bed.

Even though it’s the morning, let’s talk about bedtime.

We all have certain rituals that we go through before bed: get into the PJs, brush our teeth, and then settle in with a good book. It’s relaxing, familiar, and comforting. Especially for our children, who may be left feeling a little off balance this last year.

It’s with this in mind that viewer Taneshea Lincoln’s son Otis came to her with the idea of him hosting a YouTube channel, where he reads a bedtime story aloud to help kids wind down at the end day.

And he is just 6 years old

That’s right. The channel is called Reading with O, and it features Otis reading a different book each evening. And he’s got style, clear and confident. He even shows the pictures.

He also has an Instagram page.

I did say he was 6, right?

O’s mother says that reading is therapeutic for him, and they want to grow the site so other kids can take in the joy he gets from it, giving them an internet hug.

Well, we here want to give you a big TV hug for coming up with this idea.

