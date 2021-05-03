Community remembers beloved Prince George's County crossing guard | Get Uplifted

Bertie Harley touched a lot of lives while keeping kids safe.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It’s time to get uplifted! Celebrating those who touch our lives in the littlest, and largest, of ways

It's with a touch of sadness this morning that we remember beloved Prince Georges crossing guard, Mrs. Bertie Harley, whose passing was announced on the Prince Georges PD Twitter feed.

Beginning her career in 1972, for 50 years she shepherded the children to and from school safe and sound, becoming a fixture in the community.

The community came out in the comments, showing their love

Like Susan Perry who said, “Thank you, Ms. Harley, for keeping babies safe crossing at Columbia Park Elementary.”

Or Shayla who remembered her as the crossing guard who gave out lollipops

And David T who said simply, "Thank you Miss Bertie, we’ll miss you."

A wonderful tribute, to a wonderful woman

