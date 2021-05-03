x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Get Uplifted

Community remembers beloved Prince George's County crossing guard | Get Uplifted

Bertie Harley touched a lot of lives while keeping kids safe.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It’s time to get uplifted! Celebrating those who touch our lives in the littlest, and largest, of ways

It's with a touch of sadness this morning that we remember beloved Prince Georges crossing guard, Mrs. Bertie Harley, whose passing was announced on the Prince Georges PD Twitter feed.

Beginning her career in 1972, for 50 years she shepherded the children to and from school safe and sound, becoming a fixture in the community.

The community came out in the comments, showing their love

Like Susan Perry who said, “Thank you, Ms. Harley, for keeping babies safe crossing at Columbia Park Elementary.”

Or Shayla who remembered her as the crossing guard who gave out lollipops

And David T who said simply, "Thank you Miss Bertie, we’ll miss you."

A wonderful tribute, to a wonderful woman

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.  

Be sure to subscribe to the Get Up DC newsletter, where we'll be sharing an uplifting story every morning as well.

Download the brand-new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

RELATED: Longtime Montgomery County resident turns 101 | Get Uplifted

RELATED: Community buys lemonade to help a little girl in need | Get Uplifted

RELATED: This Morgan State alumnus couldn't afford to finish his degree. Now he's making sure that won't happen to others | Get Uplifted

RELATED: Nearly 1,400 people have paid for each other's coffee in three-week long 'kindness chain'

RELATED: This 91-year-old police officer has no plans to retire | Get Uplifted