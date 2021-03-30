14-year-old entrepreneur helps adoptable pets stand out | Get Uplifted

Darius Brown is doing his part to help dogs and cats find forever homes.

WASHINGTON — It's time to get uplifted!

We all know the phrase "Adopt, don't shop." It's a phrase that is near and dear to my heart.

Sometimes our furry friends in shelters need just a little extra something so they can find their forever home.

That's where Darius Brown comes in.

When he was 8 years old, his sister taught him how to sew a bow tie.

Two years later, in 2017, Darius found a great cause for his new hobby: Dogs and cats up for adoption.

Darius realized he could help them stand out by looking hilarious - and very adorable.

When rescue animals were brought north in the wake of Hurricane Irma, he dropped off 25 pet-sized bow ties to an animal shelter in New York City.

They instantly became a hit.

Four years later, Darius estimates he's donated more than 600 bow ties for dogs and cats.

Darius says that shelter workers tell him that the bow ties have especially helped older animals stand out and get adopted faster.

