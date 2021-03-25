Officer flagged down to help tie a tie | Get Uplifted

The interaction was about more than lending a helping hand.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — It's time to get uplifted! That time we highlight the positive stories in the world.

Normally, when a police officer is flagged down, it's for some sort of emergency

In this case, there was an emergency, but it's not what you think.

Michelle Lowe was trying to take some senior photos of her son Elijah and his friend. And of course you can't do senior photos without formal wear.

The only problem, none of the three knew how to tie a tie.

So Michelle flagged down Clarksville, Tennessee, police officer Adam Price to get some assistance.

And while it had been a while since Officer Price had tied a tie, he was able to remember how to do it, and save the day.

In the end, the interaction between Michelle, her son, and his friend with officer price was much more beneficial than just tying a tie.

