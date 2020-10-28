A local gym finds a very D.C. way to pay homage to a nonagenarian admirer in today’s Most D.C. Thing.

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most D.C. Thing comes courtesy of Balance Gym in Thomas Circle by way of The Washington Post. The gym received a letter from the daughter of Tessa Sollom Williams, a 90-year-old former ballerina who enjoys watching the gym’s rooftop workout classes from her 8th floor apartment window, and tries to emulate the moves herself.

Balance posted the letter on its Facebook page with the caption “Friday Feels. It is messages like this that keep us moving. We're going to look for even more ways to inspire our neighbors next door, so stay tuned for some fun updates!”

True to their post, the gym decided to honor Mrs. Williams and whomever else may be looking at the classes from afar by painting a large outdoor mural with the message “Keep Moving” written in bold letters on the side of the building facing her apartment.

This is a great example of how the D.C. community has been there for each other in unprecedented ways during unprecedented times. Balance Gym is operating at half of its usual membership right now due to COVID-19. That message about Mrs. Williams’ appreciation of their rooftop classes was just as inspiring for the staff as the daily workouts are for her. This mural is a token of that appreciation as well as a message to the rest of the city to take care of their bodies in this time of quarantine and teleworking.

Plus, we love our murals in D.C. The only way that mural could be more D.C. is if they’d put Chuck Brown on it.

Tessa Sollom Williams, if you’re watching, enjoy the new mural that your support inspired.