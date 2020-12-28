The Washington Football Team can look at the rest of the NFC East and say "So you're telling me there's a chance?"

WASHINGTON — It's time for the Most DC Thing. Today that comes from The Washington Football Team, who had a chance to clinch a playoff spot yesterday, but lost to the Carolina Panthers, coach Ron Rivera's former team. Coach Rivera got fired last season, only to have his old co-workers show up and make life difficult at his new job. No one deserves that!

The Washington Football Team still has a 56% chance to clinch the NFC East and make the playoffs despite this loss, their 6 - 9 record, and Dwayne Haskins. They will need to beat the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night. If they lose, the winner of the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants game will backslide their way into the playoffs.

This is the Most DC Thing because if you're from here, chances are you're a Washington Football Team fan or a Cowboys fan. That means there is a 72% chance that this time next week half the city will be celebrating, and the other half will be angry. Or the Giants could slide into that playoff spot and make everyone mad.

On the bright side, the Washington Football Team beat Dallas twice this year and nothing can take that away. They've already won the DC Super Bowl regardless of what happens.

It all comes down to next Sunday nighthttps://t.co/MDx8YeA3S2 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 28, 2020