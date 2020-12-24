December 24 is Dr. Fauci Day in DC | Most DC Thing

By mayoral proclamation, Dec 24, 2020, is now Dr. Anthony Fauci Day in DC

WASHINGTON — It’s time for our Most DC thing which comes to us from the desk of Mayor Muriel Bowser,

In honor and celebration of the 80th birthday he is celebrating today, Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued a proclamation designating Dec 24, 2020 as Dr Anthony Fauci Day

Citing his long-time commitment to public health service as well as his pledge to serve as our incoming President-Elect’s chief medical advisor, she called him “a shining light in dark times for the nation”

Why is this a Most DC Thing? Because Dr. Fauci is a part of our D.C. family and when family gets their flowers, we celebrate with them.

Living here for over 40 years, he’s D.C. through and through; A die-hard Nats fan who orders takeout to help the neighborhood spots keep their business up. He’s got a drink named after him, the Fauci Pouchy, at a local bar. Quiet as kept I heard he likes half-smokes, mumbo sauce, and Junkyard Band.

All of this, and don’t let it be forgotten, he personally vaccinated Santa so he can get his work in this evening.

Congratulations Doc, happy birthday, merry Christmas, and thank you for your service.