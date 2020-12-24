x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Get Up DC

December 24 is Dr. Fauci Day in DC | Most DC Thing

By mayoral proclamation, Dec 24, 2020, is now Dr. Anthony Fauci Day in DC
Credit: AP
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, reacts after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the start of the first inning of an opening day baseball game between the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — It’s time for our Most DC thing which comes to us from the desk of Mayor Muriel Bowser,

In honor and celebration of the 80th birthday he is celebrating today, Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued a proclamation designating Dec 24, 2020 as Dr Anthony Fauci Day

Citing his long-time commitment to public health service as well as his pledge to serve as our incoming President-Elect’s chief medical advisor, she called him “a shining light in dark times for the nation”

Why is this a Most DC Thing? Because Dr. Fauci is a part of our D.C. family and when family gets their flowers, we celebrate with them.

Living here for over 40 years, he’s D.C. through and through; A die-hard Nats fan who orders takeout to help the neighborhood spots keep their business up. He’s got a drink named after him, the Fauci Pouchy, at a local bar. Quiet as kept I heard he likes half-smokes, mumbo sauce, and Junkyard Band.

All of this, and don’t let it be forgotten, he personally vaccinated Santa so he can get his work in this evening.  

Congratulations Doc, happy birthday, merry Christmas, and thank you for your service.

RELATED: Mayor Bowser declares Christmas Eve 'Dr. Anthony Fauci Day'

RELATED: 'Santa Claus is good to go' | Fauci tells Elmo, kids he vaccinated St. Nick

RELATED: DC deli rolls out 'Fauci Pouchy' to honor White House coronavirus task force member

RELATED: Saving packages from porch pirates | Most DC Thing

RELATED: Fauci: 'We don’t want to overreact' to new coronavirus strains